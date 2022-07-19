Karimnagar: Eminent persons of Kapu community felicitated

Karimnagar: Eminent persons of Kapu community, who have served in various fields were honoured and scholarships were distributed to students of the community here on Tuesday.

Telangana Munnuru Kapu Sangam State president Konda Devaiah Patel was the chief guest at the programme. Devaiah presented certificates of appreciation and best service awards to those who have rendered commendable services.

As part of that, Laxman Patel, who was providing special services to the Kapu caste in the media sector, was given a 'Media Seva Dheera certificate and memento. The Vaidya Seva Dheera was also presented to PLN Patel and a Vyapara Seva Dhira to Alapati Lakshmina Narayana, a business stalwart.

Speaking on the occasion Devaiah said that he was very happy to felicitate the Kapus who were serving in various fields. He thanked the organisers of the programme Akula Ramana Murthy, Satya Shekhar, Yesu Babu and Adapa Bhaskar.

Eminent doctors Chennamshetty Vijay Kumar, Kasaram Ramesh, famous magician Shyamala Venu, doctors, lawyers, businessmen, community leaders and members of Munnur Kapu and Kapu Sanghas in the twin cities participated on large scale.