Karimnagar: Follow physical distancing, stay healthy

Karimnagar: child development project officer (CDPO) Karimnagar rural Sabita suggested the aged people to stay healthy by practicing physical distancing.



On Tuesday, she visited Veerabrahmendra Old Age Home at Karimnagar Housing Board and interacted with the residents and the management, including Seepelli Veera Madhav, Old Age Home manager.

Given that Covid-19 has major impact on aged people, CDPO Sabita suggested the management to provide nutritious food to the residents and instructed Veera Madhav to arrange weekly medical check-up. She instructed to make sanitisers available and to wear masks. She requested the elderly to take care of themselves by maintaining proper sanitation and by frequently washing their hands until vaccine launched. Sabita asked the management to not allow the aged people know about deaths, which will have negative psychological effects on

their health. She also enquired Vasavi Old Age Home and gave same instructions.