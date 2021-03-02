Karimnagar: Former Speaker Sripada Rao's birth anniversary celebrated

Karimnagar: District Congress Committee leaders celebrated the birth anniversary of former Assembly Speaker of united Andhra Pradesh, Duddilla Sripada Rao on a grand note in Karimnagar district on Tuesday.

City Congress president Komatireddy Narender Reddy along with Arra Srinivas paid floral tributes to the photo of D Sripada Rao at DCC party office and later garlanded his statue in Karimnagar city. They conducted free meals programme on the occasion.

K Narender Reddy reminded that Sripada Rao, after being elected as member of united Andhra Pradesh Assembly from Manthani constituency, worked hard for uplifting weaker sections of people and also for strengthening the Congress in the united Karimnagar district.

To fulfill his aspirations and dreams, his son Manthani MLA and former Minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu took his father as a role model and striving hard for the wellbeing of weaker sections, he stated. Reminding his efforts, Congress leaders have conducted annadanam every year on his birth anniversary, Narender Reddy added.

Meanwhile, Manthani MLA Duddilla Sridhar Babu distributed fruits to patients at Manthani hospital on the birth anniversary of his father D Sripada Rao after paying floral tributes to his photo. Later, he distributed prizes to students, who won essay writing competitions conducted on the occasion and felicitated elderly persons.

Congress leaders Dr Anjan Kumar, Md Taaz, Shravan Naik, Lingampally Babu, K Pochaiah, A Ramu, Nihal Ahmed, G Vilas Reddy, Qamaruddin, G Srinivas Reddy, M Satyanarayana Reddy, K Anil Kumar, Saleemuddin, B Victor, Fazal, A Srinivas, S Ganapathi, M Swarna and Rami Reddy were present along with others.