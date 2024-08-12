Karimnagar: Fresh enthusiasm among unemployed

Karimnagar: The release of the job calendar by the Congress government has filled the unemployed youth of the State with fresh enthusiasm. While there are 3.20 lakh unemployed across the district, it is expected that along with Groups 1, 2, 3 services, police, forest, Singareni, gurukul, medical, teacher, and teaching posts will be announced in the job calendar.

A total of 34,254 candidates are writing for 823 SGT, School Assistants, and PET posts across the joint district. Those who are not selected in this need not be disappointed as they can prepare for the DSC exam which will be conducted in February next year.

In addition, 30,213 people appeared for physical fitness test for police jobs in 2022 across the combined district. Out of this 15,212 qualified and selected for the written test. Those who did not get jobs are now preparing plans with the latest announcement.

Meanwhile, for those preparing for the job tests, the district library in Karimnagar city has become a boon as unemployed youth are spending their time preparing for the tests there; every day huge number of youths visiting the library for preparation.

Hundreds of unemployed are preparing for the competitive exams at the District Library where Rs 5 meals, purified drinking water, modernised rooms, and nearly 75,000 exam books are available for candidates.

Assistant Librarian Sarita told The Hans India (THI) that CCTV cameras have been installed at the library and reading rooms been made available 22 hours a day. “Police are also monitoring at night,” she said.

A TGPSC Group 2 candidate Ponnala Santhosh told THI that he was very happy over the announcement of the job calendar. “But the absence of any official stamp on the job calendar does not give satisfaction and that no ministerial sub-committee has been set up on it. It is like written on a plain white paper,” he said.

However, for those who have been preparing for many years, it is a painful process to wait another year for tests without increase in jobs in Group 2 and Group 3. “What we request the government is that unemployed youth will feel lucky if the exams are conducted as per the dates announced in the job calendar instead of postponing them regularly,” said Harish of Nandi Medaram, who has been preparing for government jobs for the past five years

“The job calendar is not useful for people like me because we have already suffered a lot due to previous government’s faults. A lot of time was wasted, and a lot of money was spent. No more patience to study for two years,” he said.

He opined that in the existing Group 2 & 3 notification, the posts should be combined, and that only that would provide justice to the candidates.

Meanwhile, Padma of Jagtial said that if the government announced the job calendar every year and not just this year, then the youth would benefit.

Sravani of Nizamabad district said she was staying at a hostel in Karimnagar and visiting the library to prepare for various types of competitive exams. “There is some reassurance with the job calendar. But how many vacancies are there in any branch, if that is announced with full details, then there will be more clarity on how to prepare for any exam,” she said.