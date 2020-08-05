Karimnagar: Give jobs to locals: RFCL-JAC

Karimnagar: Ramagundam Fertilizer Company Private Limited Joint Action Committee (RFCL-JAC) representatives demanded the government for justice to be done to FCI contract workers by making them as permanent employees in the RFCL, which is about to start very soon.



They submitted a memorandum to Welfare Minister Koppula Eshwar at his residence in Karimnagar on Tuesday and urged him to support their movement.

Speaking on the occasion, RFCL-JAC members said that during the time of FCI closure, the management did not pay any compensation to the contract workers and removed them from their jobs.

After several movements, the name was changed from FCI to RFCL and the government had taken up its renovation works and the company is about to start very soon.

But the contract workers, former workers and unemployed youth of the affected villages were disappointed as they were not given appointments, instead the jobs were given to non-locals, they alleged.

The members requested the Minister to take initiation for allotment of jobs to former workers and to unemployed youth of that particular region.

Responding positively, Welfare Minister Koppula Eshwar assured them that he would contact the local MLA and with RFCL management and would try to resolve their issue.

RFCL-JAC convener Kadari Sunil, co-convenor Nalla Ravinder, Thokala Ramesh, Akula Ram Kishan, Veldur Mallaiah, Shanikala Srinivas, Pocham Narayana, Venkat Reddy, Rajeshwar, G Bala Raju, G Narayana and T Swamidas were present along with others.