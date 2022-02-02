Karimnagar: Granite industry thanks CM KCR for 40 pc rebate

Karimnagar: Karimnagar District Granite Industries Association office bearers thanked Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for giving 40 per cent rebate on royalties to granite factories.

The association members, thousands of workers, factory owners, leaseholders and tenants performed 'Palabhishekam' to CM KCR portrait at Bhaopeta Cross Road here on Wednesday.

Speaking at a press conference later, association president P Shankar and general secretary Gangula Pradeep said KCR rescued the granite industry by offering a 40 per cent rebate on royalties. They said that the granite industry was the second largest employer in the State after Singareni Collieries Company Limited. He said that they had urged the Chief Minister to look at the granite business from an employment perspective rather than a business perspective.

The association leaders also thanked Ministers KTR, T Harish Rao, G Kamalakar, Puvvada Ajay Kumar, Errabelli Dayakar Rao, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, DMG Ronald Rose and JD Venkateshwarlu for their cooperation.

The association district treasurer Ashok Kumar, vice presidents Kiran Kumar and Jaganmohan joint secretary K Satish Kumar, Khader, Srinivas and others were present.