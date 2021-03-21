Karimnagar: JJSCES established to prevent suicides

Karimnagar: To prevent suicides and help people, who are depressed due to various reasons, 'Janani Janmabhoomi Student and Crime Eradication Society' (JJSCES) was established in 2016 and rendering services since then, said society chairman K Vasanth Kumar.

Speaking at a press meet at Press Bhavan here on Saturday, JJSCES chairman K Vasanth Kumar said in the present society, several people working in education sector, government and non-government organisations were unable to cope up with stress and strain and losing peace of mind.

Besides these problems, they were facing lot of issues in their lives and taking extreme step of ending their lives, he added. "After observing such deaths, we decided to start a movement and established a society - JJSCES - to help such persons, who are facing problems in their lives.

We created awareness among students, employees and people of other sections, by explaining the importance of life by conducting various programmes," he explained.

JJSCES advisory committee has famous psychologists, psychiatrists, life skill trainers, and motivation speakers and will provide free services to people in need and they have to make a phone call. They can contact through 9912466100, 7893926374 and 9985367351.

'Awareness will be created about how to overcome stress and strain to those, working in government and private sectors. How to face critical situations in jobs.

How to overcome mental issues, how to improve living standards and about time management.' JJSCES general secretary S Damodar, members P Srikanth, S Sushanth, K Karunakar and K Sai Kumar were present along with others.