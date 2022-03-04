Karimnagar: Mayor Sunil Rao assures development of merged villages on par with city

Karimnagar: The municipal corporation would take special measures to develop the merged villages, divisions and suburbs on par with the city, said Mayor Sunil Rao.

He toured 22nd and 22nd divisions and performed bhoomi puja for the water supply pipeline at cost of Rs 48 lakh. He enquired about the problems of the local people and assured to address the issue of the transformer and the liquor store.

He inspected the municipal park in Butti Raja Ram Colony and assured the local people about the beautification of the park. The contractor was instructed along with the engineering authorities to complete the pipeline works within ten days.

Mayor Sunil Rao said tenders have already been called for new pipeline works at a cost of Rs 5 crore to ensure water supply to the eight merged village divisions. Currently the pipeline works in some of the merged village divisions were nearing completion.

In addition, about Rs 30 crore has been spent so far for the development of the merged village divisions. Steps would also be taken to allocate more funds and carry out development works in the coming days in view of the problems of the local people in the wake of the gradual increase in population in the merged and suburban divisions.

The event was attended by DE Masood Ali and local people.