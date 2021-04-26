Karimnagar: Medical lab technicians thank Centre for extending insurance scheme

Karimnagar: All India Medical Lab Technicians Association (AIMLTA) State general secretary Manchala Ravinder and members thanked the Central government for extending insurance facility for one more year under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyana Yojana.

It should be recalled here that the Centre had issued a GO providing Rs 50 lakh insurance under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyana Yojana by inking an agreement with New India Insurance Company.

M Ravinder said that around 22.12 lakh staff members working in health sector across the country were included in the scheme and fixed a deadline of March 24, 2021. The Central government informed that 287 medical staff claimed insurance during the period along with some remaining in pending, he added.

In view of rapid spread of corona second wave, Central Health Minister Dr Harshavardhan announced of extending the scheme to avail insurance claim to one more year under the Yojana from April 20 and decided to extend support to the frontline warriors and their families, who were rendering tireless services during the pandemic situation of Covid-19.

The assurance provided by the Central government will not only encourage the frontline warriors but also enable them to work hard selflessly further in the coming up days, he stated.