Karimnagar: Mixed Netball Championship for youth held

Karimnagar: First mixed Netball championship for youth under 21 years category was inaugurated by Welfare Minister Koppula Eshwar and Congress senior leader and MLC T Jeevan Reddy at Alphores e-Techno school campus in Kothapalli of Karimnagar on Tuesday.



Speaking on the occasion, Minister Eshwar said that sports and games are the two important areas for the students to excel along with studies. It is mandatory for every person to participate in sports and games to get relief from stress and strain, which they come across in their day to day life. The State government under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandra Shekar Rao is installing the competitive spirit in the youth.

He appreciated Tournament Chairman Dr V Narender Reddy for organising the tournaments and encouraging the students to participate in the sports and games.

Guest of Honour Congress senior leader and MLC T Jeevan Reddy said that it is very proud moment for the district to host the first Mixed Netball National Championship. He said that by participating in sports and games, the youth of present generation must prove themselves and must set the trends in the competitive society.

Cultural programmes that were conducted on the occasion by the students of Alphores have added valour and colour to the programme. Sports people from 16 States have come to participate in the championship.

National Federation of Mixed Netball president Narendra Sharma, secretary general Sanjay J Patil, N Mahipal, TS PETA president Dr S Someshwar, secretary Raghava Reddy, team managers, coaches and players from various States have proven their fantabulous participation.