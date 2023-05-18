Karimnagar: Motorists warned against using modified sirens

Karimnagar: The City Police Commissionerate sized and crushed over 100 modified silencers under the road roller as part of the special drive against motorists at the police headquarters in Karimnagar town on Thursday.

Specially, the youth were mostly using the modified silencers, In order to eradicate them police commissioner L Subbarayudu launched the special drive.

On this occasion, CP Subbarayudu launched a counselling session for the youngsters along with their parents in Karimnagar town on Thursday. Speaking on the occasion, he warned the youngsters about the seizure of vehicles and handing them over to the court, if they were caught by fitting modified silencers to the bikes driving or registration of criminal cases and MV Act cases. He also warned the people caught in drunk driving of registration of criminal cases and MV Act cases.

He also expressed major concern over overloading of auto-rickshaws, which is the main cause for accidents. The CP instructed the auto drivers to remove the additional seats fitted in the auto-rickshaws. Instructing them to strictly adhere to the norms of four in all rules in the auto, he also warned that the police would forcibly remove additional seats in the autos if the drivers failed to do so voluntarily. Additional DCPs M Bheem Rao and S Srinivas, ACPs C Prathap and G Vijaykumar, inspectors Tirumal and Nagarjuna Rao and others were also present.