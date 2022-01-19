Karimnagar: Now village school students will also stand out in crowd

Karimnagar: There have been mixed responses to the Telangana Cabinet's decision to introduce the English medium in all government schools in the State from the academic year 2022-23.

Though the government's decision is largely welcomed by parents, teachers and social activists, some have insisted on teaching in the mother tongue of the students to continue in government schools.

Many felt that in today's age of modern science and technology, English language preference is associated with job opportunities. A student who is proficient in English is more likely to excel easily in this competitive world.

That is why parents are passionate about English medium education to see their children in high places. In this context, the government has noticed that the number of students in public schools has decreased and private schools are crowded.

The number of students in high school increased as the government introduced the Success Schools concept in the past with instruction in English medium. It showed good results in practice as enrolment in State run schools increased, National Youth Award winner Mohammed Azam told The Hans India on Tuesday.

A year ago, SC Colony Primary School in Marrigadda village in Rajana Sircilla district's Chandurthi mandal was closed due to lack of English medium. The teachers there had to go on deputation to a different school as parents preferred to send their kids to private schools.

Later the parents and the School Management Committee with the help the officials wrote letters to the Education department seeking permission to restart Marrigadda Primary School with English medium. Recently the school was reopened with English medium.

A teacher at the school Sampathi Ramesh speaking to The Hans India noted that since the majority of teachers are related to the Telugu medium, special training in English should be given to all of them and infrastructure should be improved in schools.

On the other hand, a teacher at Kothagattu ZPHS School, Reballe Ravi Kumar felt that teaching should be done in line with the National Education Policy recently announced by the Central government. For children from 3 to 8 years teaching should be in the mother tongue in their foundation stages.

Azam noted that the Mana Vuru Manabadi scheme would make rural schools stand out from the private sector and bring justice to all sections of the people. English medium instruction in government schools helps students from poorer sections to excel in their lives.