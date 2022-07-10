Karimnagar Police Commissionerate gets recognition from ISO

Karimnagar: Karimnagar Commissionerate of Police Office (CPO) has been recognised by International Organisation for Standardisation (ISO). To this extent, the representatives of the organisation handed over the certificate to Commissioner of Police V Satyanarayana here on Saturday.

The ISO 9001 certificate has been selected by considering factors such as police performance, cleanliness, facilities, and quick resolution of problems for the victims within the jurisdiction of the Commissionerate. In the Commissionerate of Police Office (CPO) category, Karimnagar commission rate has been selected in both the Telugu states

Speaking on the occasion, Commissioner of Police Satyanarayana said that being selected for the ISO recognition has increased their responsibility. With this recognition, officers and staff of all levels of the CPO were full of new enthusiasm and would help to provide more efficient services.

Additional DCPs S Srinivas (L&O) G Chandramohan (Administration) ACPs Tula Srinivas Rao, Vijayakumar, C Pratap, Administrative Officer Muniratnam along with many police officers and staff officers of ministerial departments participated in this programme.