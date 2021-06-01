Karimnagar: Practice yoga every day says Mayor Sunil Rao

Karimnagar: A special yoga programme for sweepers, sanitation workers and garbage collection workers was organised here on Monday. The yoga programme was organised under the aegis of Karimnagar Municipal Corporation and was inaugurated by City Mayor Y Sunil Rao and Commissioner Valluru Kranthi at Jyotirao Phule Park near Telangana Chowk.

Speaking on the occasion, Sunil Rao and Kranthi said that with yoga, sanitation workers would get perfect health. Sunil Rao asked the municipal workers to practice yoga asanas that they learned for 20 minutes everyday morning before coming to duties.

Yoga was very important for complete health and physical growth and immunity would be enhanced through its regular practice. Respiratory and lung infections during the present crisis might decrease gradually and perfect health would be achieved, Rao noted.

The Mayor said that during the current situation the State government had identified sanitation workers as Covid frontline warriors and vaccinated them in advance with the intention of protecting their health. Anyone, who was not vaccinated, should get vaccinated at the earliest, he urged.

Municipal Commissioner Kranthi called upon the municipal workers to learn the asanas taught by the yoga teachers with concentration and to do yoga asanas every morning and evening when they have time to protect their health.Corporators Vala Ramana Rao, Netikunta Yadaiah, sanitation supervisor Rajamanohar, environment engineer Swamy, sanitation inspectors and others participated in the programme.