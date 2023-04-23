Karimnagar: Rain, thunderstorms damage crops, harvested paddy

Karimnagar : Thunderstorms and rains on Saturday evening caused heavy damage to standing crops and harvest kept for drying in Indurthi, Gunukula, Mudimanikyam, Gagireddypalli, Sundaragiri, Kondapur, Ramancha, Ogulapur, Choppadandi mandal in Chigurumamidi mandal of Karimnagar district and in Peddapelli districts.

Paddy which the farmers kept at IKP centre was dampened by the untimely rains and hailstones. If the government had started the IKP centers on time, this situation would not have come, farmers rued.

In other villages, thunder and lightning, and heavy rain at once caused the harvested paddy to get wet in the purchase center. Even the paddy crop which has reached the harvesting stage was damaged. The farmers are saying that this time the crop has suffered more damage due to the untimely rains.

State Planning Commission Vice Chairman B Vinod Kumar worried about untimely heavy rain with hail in Choppadandi area. He advised the Collector to give a report on crop and other losses immediately and assured that the government will help the farmers in all ways.

He asked District Collector RV Karnan to visit and assess the crop damage and other losses. He wanted the farmers and people to take proper precautions in view of weather department officials saying that untimely rains will continue for a few more days. Once the Collector's report is given, the government will provide all kinds of support, he said.