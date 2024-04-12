Karimnagar: Ramzan celebrated with pomp and gaiety

Karimnagar : Ramzan celebrations were celebrated with devotion across the joint district on Thursday.

In the morning all places of prayer were crowded with Muslims. After mass prayers, they listened to religious messages delivered by religious teachers. At Rekurti Saleh Nagar and Chintakunta in Karimnagar, Muslims gathered in large numbers and participated in the prayer.

Traffic police have made special arrangements. All the vehicles are parked in the workshop grounds. Municipal corporation, electricity, medical and health department staff have made special arrangements.

Teacher of Karimnagar Eidgah and a prominent Islamic religious scholar Mufti Mohammad Ghiyas Mohiuddin said that the month of Ramadan teaches the pace of life and the way of life spent in the month of Ramadan is a good example. He addressed the Eid-ul-Fitr message to the Muslim community at Raykurti Saleh Nagar Eidgah in the city. The country’s unity in its diversity is the pride of this country because of its connection with the month of Ramadan, which is celebrated by Muslims, this festival has become famous with the same name, he said.

It in stills fear in the hearts of people and inculcates human values and virtues. It protects the mind from going towards sins and vices. Fasting increases stamina. Virtues like pity, kindness, compassion, sacrifice and altruism are cultivated. If the wealthy fast, they can experience the hunger of the poor, Mohiuddin said.

The leaders of different parties wished Eid-ul-Fitr greetings to the Muslims at the Eidgahs and hugged each other and wished each other Eid Mubarak. There was festive rush at ChintakuntaManchyryala Square, Mukarampura, Subhash Nagar, Gandhi Road, Kharkanagadda, Thigala Gutta Pally, Bommakal, Sitarampur Eid Masjids.

Chennoor MLA Vivek Venkata Swamy, Ramagundam MLA Makkan Singh Raj Thakur participated in the Ramadan celebrations held at Godavarikhani Eid GahaAhle Hadis.

