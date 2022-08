Karimnagar Red Cross gets mobile blood donation van

Karimnagar: Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan handed a mobile blood donation van to Karimnagar Red Cross Society in collaboration with Indian Red Cross Society(IRCS) at Raj Bhavan in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor called upon every person who is healthy to donate blood and become life donors. She said that these mobile blood collection vans are very useful for collecting blood from the blood donors, and because of this facility, blood donors will also come forward to donate.

The four mobile blood collection vans were given to Red Cross representatives in Karimnagar, Hanumakonda, Hyderabad, and Nizamabad.

Telangana State Red Cross Society chairman Ajay Mishra, Governor's secretary K Surendra Mohan, Karimnagar Red cross Society chairman P Keshava Reddy, secretary V Radhakrishna Reddy, general secretary Madanmohan and others were present on the occasion.