Karimnagar: Rich tributes paid to Narayana Reddy  

Karimnagar: Rich tributes were paid to recipient of the Jnanpith Award, C Narayana Reddy on his fourth death anniversary on Saturday.

At a programme at Vemulawada the members of Nritya Kala Niketan Seva Samstha have paid floral tributes to Narayana Reddy and observed two minutes silence in his honour. Later songs and poems written by Narayana Reddy were recited.

Speaking on the occasion, the organisation general secretary Lakshmi Narayana and its founder president, A Poshetty recalled that Vemulawada Nritya Kala Niketan Seva Samstha was started by Narayana Reddy on Jan 10 in 1999 and has been the chief advisor of the organisation till his death and used to attend the annual events of the organisation.

Though Narayana Reddy was not physically present, his songs and poems have remained in the hearts of literary lovers forever. Being a versatile intellectual and progressive poet Narayana Reddy used to write songs and poems from 1953 to his death in 2017, he said. The organisation members Ganga Srikanth, Keshannagari Radhika, Vemula Markandeyulu, Santhosh Kumar, R Erra Ravi Raja, Gundam Anil and other artists participated in the event.