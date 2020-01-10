Karimnagar: Sankranti celebrations in Blue Bells High School
Students, teachers and the staff of Blue Bells School have celebrated Sankranthi festival on a grand scale here on Friday.
Karimnagar: Students, teachers and the staff of Blue Bells School have celebrated Sankranthi festival on a grand scale here on Friday. The students had set up a traditional setting with bommala koluvu, Haridas, bhogi pallu for kids and the like.
School Principal Janga Sunitha Manohar Reddy had inaugurated the programme by lighting a lamp and prepared traditional food item 'pongal' and spoke about the importance of the festival. Finally, they lit a campfire (Bhoghi mantalu) and concluded the programme with dances and songs by children. Parents, teachers and children actively participated in the programme.
10 Jan 2020 12:31 PM GMT