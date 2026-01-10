Karimnagar set to become AYUSH healthcare hub

Hyderabad: The Central Government has sanctioned the establishment of a 50-bed AYUSH Hospital in Karimnagar, bringing relief and hope to the region’s residents. The hospital, covering Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, and Homoeopathy, will be set up with an estimated cost of Rs 15 crore, of which Rs 7.5 crore has already been released.

The initiative follows persistent efforts by Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar, who submitted proposals and personally appealed to Union AYUSH Minister Pratap Rao Jadhav. Responding to the growing demand for traditional medicine and wellness services, the Centre issued administrative approvals and directed the Telangana Government to identify suitable land and oversee staffing and infrastructure.

Karimnagar joins districts like Vikarabad, Siddipet and Bhupalpally, which already host AYUSH hospitals. Officials noted that public preference for Ayurveda and Homoeopathy has surged in recent years, especially due to concerns over the side effects of allopathic medicines.

The Union Minister said, on Friday, “The upcoming hospital will provide a wide range of services, including Kayachikitsa, Panchakarma, Shalya, Shalakya, ENT, maternity and women’s health care. Of the 50 beds, 20 will be dedicated to Kayachikitsa, 10 to Panchakarma, 10 to surgical services, and five to ENT and maternity care. Qualified AYUSH doctors, yoga trainers, nurses, lab technicians, pharmacists, and support staff will be appointed.

District Collector Pamela Satpathy has already initiated discussions with AYUSH officials regarding land acquisition. The hospital will also feature outpatient services, diet and nutrition counselling, and health awareness camps.

Sanjay added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government has consistently emphasised the importance of India’s traditional medicine systems. With this sanction, Karimnagar is poised to become a regional hub for holistic healthcare, offering natural, side-effect-free treatments for chronic illnesses and lifestyle disorders.