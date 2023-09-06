Live
- PL TECHNICALS DAILY MORNING REPORT - Sept 6
- Enforcement Directorate issues notice to Gangula’s family granite firm
- Telangana Chief Electoral Officer asks enforcement agencies to ensure fair poll process
- Gold rate in Vijayawada today slashes, check the rates on 6 September, 2023
- Rajaiah sets tongue wagging as he meets Congress leader
- Rajamahendravaram: IAAB urges farmers to focus on alternative crops
- Kavitha writes to chiefs of 47 parties on women’s quota Bill
- Govt hospitals achieve historic milestone of over 76% institutional deliveries in August
- Karimnagar: Siddhartha School celebrates Teacher’s Day
- Violin solo by Kamakshi impresses audience
Just In
Karimnagar: Siddhartha School celebrates Teacher’s Day
Highlights
The Teacher’s Day celebrations were held in a grand manner at Siddhartha Schools here on Tuesday. On this occasion, the academic director of the school Dasari Sripal Reddy, Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishna inaugurated the programme by garlanding the portrait of Radhakrishnan.
Karimnagar: The Teacher’s Day celebrations were held in a grand manner at Siddhartha Schools here on Tuesday. On this occasion, the academic director of the school Dasari Sripal Reddy, Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishna inaugurated the programme by garlanding the portrait of Radhakrishnan.
The Self Administration Day celebrations were also conducted for the students. All the students dressed up as teachers and taught the lessons. As part of this, games were organized for all the teachers. School Academic Director Dasari Sripal Reddy distributed prizes to all the teachers who won the games.
Academic Director Dasari Sripal Reddy, teaching staff, students and others enthusiastically participated in this programme.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS