Karimnagar: Siddhartha School celebrates Teacher’s Day

Karimnagar: The Teacher’s Day celebrations were held in a grand manner at Siddhartha Schools here on Tuesday. On this occasion, the academic director of the school Dasari Sripal Reddy, Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishna inaugurated the programme by garlanding the portrait of Radhakrishnan.

The Self Administration Day celebrations were also conducted for the students. All the students dressed up as teachers and taught the lessons. As part of this, games were organized for all the teachers. School Academic Director Dasari Sripal Reddy distributed prizes to all the teachers who won the games.

Academic Director Dasari Sripal Reddy, teaching staff, students and others enthusiastically participated in this programme.