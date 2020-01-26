Top
Karimnagar: Stage set for vote counting today

Karimnagar: The counting of votes in the municipal elections of 58 divisions in Karimnagar will commence at 7 am on Monday (January 27). The counting will be conducted in three rounds and a total of 58 tables are set up for the counting process.

58 counting super wizards and 20 micro observers were recruited. Prior to the counting of votes, division-wise postal ballots will be calculated first. Over 500 postal ballots were issued by the municipality.

Votes are counted division wise. One bundle of 25 votes will be counted and thousand votes will be counted per each round. CCTV cameras were set up near each counting centre. The entire counting process will be by the CCTV cameras.

Candidates, who contested in the elections, only will be allowed into the counting hall. Heavy security is made and police personnel in large numbers were deployed at the counting centre. The counting staff were strictly ordered not to bring mobile phones, flammable items and deadly objects into the counting hall.

