Karimnagar: Training camp organised for Indane gas delivery staff

Karimnagar: The District Fire Officer Venkanna suggested that if gas users follow certain techniques they can stay away from the dangers of cooking gas accidents.

He was the chief guest at the "Mega Navchetana" training camp organised for the delivery staff of Indane distributors at Brundavan Gardens in Karimnagar on Wednesday. He said that often when they receive information about fire accidents due to gas leakage, their department takes proactive measures to prevent loss of life.

He said that gas accidents are happening due to the defect in 'o' ring. The delivery staff has been asked to carry out pre-checks at the time of delivery of the cylinder, including removing the seal, observing the condition of the O-ring, pin, weighing the cylinder and encouraging the use of a safety rubber tube.

On this occasion, a demo was conducted on the measures to be taken to prevent the spread of fire due to gas leakage. Alok Reddy, sales officer of IOCAL Karimnagar, said that they are conducting innovative programmes to infuse the delivery staff with new enthusiasm, especially on the safety of using cooking gas and awareness programmes for the delivery staff and the showroom staff.

It was explained that 400 delivery personnel participated in the joint Karimnagar district. He said that the time limit for mandatory use of safety rubber tube is five years.

P V Madan Mohan, media coordinator of Telangana LPG Dealers Association, said that the delivery staff should work hard to create awareness about the use of cylinders while giving them to the customers. He said that cooking gas safety camps are being organised in Karimnagar district for college/schools and women groups.

Shri Charan, secretary of the State LPG Association, said that WhatsApp groups should be formed to create awareness among the customers about the use of gas.

District Fire Officer Parameshwar, senior Indane dealers Bomma Radhakrishna, Ram Reddy, Gattu Rajaiah, Praveen, Bhagyalatha, Bhaskar, Gaddam Venu, Miraj, Pradeep, Bhavani, managers Ramu, Devender Reddy and Madhusudan Reddy participated.

On this occasion, a short film made on security of supply of YLPG was shown. A quiz program was organised for the delivery staff.