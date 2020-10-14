Karimnagar: TRS killing democracy with illegal arrests says BJP district president Gangidi Krishna Reddy

Karimnagar: BJP district president Gangidi Krishna Reddy alleged that the TRS government is killing democracy by arresting BJP leaders illegally late on Monday night.

The police have arrested BJP leaders in view of a call given by party State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar to lay siege to the Assembly protesting the government for adopting anti-people policies, in Karimnagar on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, G Krishna Reddy alleged that the TRS government was afraid of BJP hence it is arresting its leaders to prevent them from entering Hyderabad. He criticised that to support certain section of people in Greater Hyderabad elections, the government had removed the rule of two children; conducted an emergency meeting to pass the bill; to loot money from common public, it introduced the LRS scheme; and did not fulfilled its promise of double bedroom houses till date.

Instead of helping the poor and middleclass people, who are badly affected after coronavirus attack, the TRS government is looting their money, which they saved since several years, in the name of LRS scheme. It grabbed the votes of poor and middleclass families by promising them of constructing 2BHK houses for them but even after completing six years of rule, it did not fulfil the promise, he criticised.

Krishna Reddy asserted that BJP is the only alternate party to the TRS in the State. BJP will explain to the people about the anti-peoples' policies adopted by the government, in the coming GHMC elections and will teach a fitting lesson to the TRS government, he warned.

The TRS government must suspend the LRS immediately and must sanction 2 BHK houses by completing the construction as early as possible to all the eligible poor families, he demanded.