Karimnagar: TSTDC chairman inspects Ujwala Park

Karimnagar: The chairman of the Telangana State Tourism Development Corporation (TSTDC), Uppala Srinivas Guptha, stated that the State government under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has been working towards making Telangana a tourism hub.



Srinivas Guptha was in Karimnagar on Friday and inspected the Ujwala Park and planted saplings in the park. Speaking on the occasion, Srinivas Guptha said, "Plans are afoot to develop Telangana as a tourist destination. Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao, Tourism Minister V Srinivas Goud, Minister for Backward Classes Welfare Gangula Kamalakar, vice-chairman of the Planning Commission Vinod Kumar and Mayor Sunil Rao will soon have a meeting to discuss the development of the park in the smart city Karimnagar as per the instructions of the Chief Minister."

He said they would discuss the allocation of funds for development of park spread over 11 acres. Stating that water fountain and a central lighting would be provided, Srinivas Guptha said that steps would be taken to provide all facilities so that functions could be held at night.

"There would not be any compromise on funding to develop Ujwala Park and we are contemplating to set up a restaurant here," informed Srinivas Guptha. Later, he took a boat journey in the lower Manair Dam where he declared that there would be a new boat with a capacity of 100 seats soon. The chairman of TSTDC also inspected the Harita Hotel under construction. Assistant Engineer Jeevan Reddy and some TRS leaders accompanied him.