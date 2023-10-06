Karimnagar will soon become a spiritual centre: Gangula

Karimnagar: BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar said that steps are being taken to make Karimnagar a spiritual centre while developing it as a tourist destination. The Minister met with representatives of Hare Rama Hare Krishna and ISKCON representative here on Thursday. Speaking on the occasion, he said that Karimnagar will become a spiritual centre with TTD’s Venteswara Swamy Temple and ISKCON Temple. Only when spirituality and piety develop in the people, discipline will be adopted, he said.

For this reason, Srivari Brahmotsavam is celebrated in Karimnagar every year. For this purpose a big temple is being constructed under TTD in the city. CM KCR has already allocated 10 acres for the construction of the temple and has done Bhumi Puja for the construction of the temple.

He said that the temple construction work will start in next 15 days. Not only for the development, Karimnagar should also be at the forefront of spirituality, to develop piety among the people, the construction of the ISKCON temple in the surrounding area of the dam has been undertaken.

CM KCR has allocated 3 acres for the construction of the ISKCON temple for which the works worth Rs 20 crores are sanctioned. In order to make the public aware of the construction of the temple, a grand procession of Radha Govinda is being organised under the auspices of Hare Rama Hare Krishna from Telangana Chowk to the proposed site of the temple on Saturday at 3 pm, the minister explained.

Foreigners, Yadava brothers and devotees of Krishna are participating in this programme on a large scale. The residents of the city have to come together in a big way and make it successful. If the construction of these temples is completed, Karimnagar will become a tourist centre on the one hand and a spiritual centre on the other.

Chairman of District Library Association Ponnam Anil Kumar Goud, representatives of Hare Rama Hare Krishna Narahari Swamy, Burra Madhusudhan Reddy, Rajender Reddy, Naresh Reddy, Raja Bhaskar Reddy, Ramesh Reddy and others participated in this programme.