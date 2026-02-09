Karimnagar’s progress hinges on Congress victory: Ponnam

Karimnagar: Minister for BC Welfare and Transport Ponnam Prabhakar on Sunday appealed to voters to ensure a Congress victory in the Karimnagar Municipal Corporation elections, asserting that meaningful and sustainable development of the city would be possible only under Congress rule.

Addressing gatherings while campaigning in support of Congress candidates, the Minister said that a decisive mandate in favour of the party would allow him to demonstrate what “real development” truly means. He urged voters to elect Congress candidates with a clear majority to enable smooth governance and accelerated progress.

Ponnam Prabhakar said the Congress government had already fulfilled most of the guarantees promised to the people. He highlighted the free bus travel scheme, stating that it had instilled a sense of confidence and security among women across the state. He also pointed out that Telangana was the only state in the country providing fine-quality rice to the poor through the public distribution system.

Criticising the previous governments, the Minister noted that the BRS had ruled Telangana from 2014 to 2023, while the BJP had been in power at the Centre for the past 12 years. He challenged both parties to explain the development initiatives undertaken in Karimnagar during that period. “What they could not achieve in ten years, we have accomplished within two years,” he said.

Referring to Congress city president Anjan Kumar, Ponnam Prabhakar urged voters to elect him, stating that he would ensure comprehensive development of the city. He recalled that several basic infrastructure facilities were created during earlier Congress regimes and alleged that the past decade witnessed neglect and lack of focus on urban development.

The Minister said that under the present Congress-led Praja Palana government, a range of welfare schemes and development programmes were being implemented. These include Indiramma housing, issuance of ration cards to all eligible beneficiaries, distribution of fine rice, 200 units of free electricity, gas subsidy and free bus travel for women and interest-free loans to women self-help groups.He added that Telangana was making rapid progress in education, healthcare, and other key sectors, and appealed to voters to support Congress candidates in the municipal elections.

Stating that development would be possible only if the ruling party held the Mayor’s post, Ponnam Prabhakar expressed confidence that Congress would secure the mayoral seat in Karimnagar. He also announced that the party would declare its Mayor candidate in advance.