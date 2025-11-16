Karma hit back the BRS, says Kavitha

Hyderabad: Taking potshots at BRS over its defeat in the Jubilee Hills by-election, suspended BRS MLC K Kavitha on Saturday said her brother K T Rama Rao should leave social media and work on the ground.

Speaking to reporters in Medak, she said her cousin and BRS MLA T Harish Rao should stop his “cheating” and work sincerely for party’s cause.

The ruling Congress won the bypoll with a significant lead despite people’s dissatisfaction with the government as the BRS did not work as per people’s aspirations, Kavitha claimed.

“Ramu Anna (Rama Rao) should leave social media and twitter and come to the ground. It would be good for people. On the other hand, Harish Anna should stop cheating. He should decide whether he is Krishna or Arjuna, what is his role, and play the game straightforward,” she said.

Asked about Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s comments that BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao is not in active politics and also has health issues, Kavitha said KCR is in good health. “CM hopes that he would benefit politically if KCR is not active and health is not good,” she said. Kavitha, who has been touring various districts, spoke elaborately about the problems in Medak district. Taking to X, after the by-election results were announced, she said, “Karma hits back.”