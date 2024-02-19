Kasturba hostellers’ ill-treatment alleged

Wanaparthy: Officials of Kasturba Gandhi Girls hostel in Madanapuram mandal are allegedly forcing the inmates to take up ‘bonded labour’ activities like making chapatis and other tasks, instead of treating them well. Understandably, parents of these children have expressed anguish over the unpleasant atmosphere prevailing on the premises. They allege that the students are being served uncooked rice and liquid ‘charu’; are being deprived of the pleasures of childhood.

The parents demanded suitable action against the officials for rendering the children working maids. Meanwhile, the students’ unions are also agitated over such happenings in the hostel, which is being attributed to lack of proper supervision by the officials concerned.

There are allegations that the inmates are not being provided food as per the menu. No adequate curries and filter water are served to them. The officials are resorting to threats of students to say that all is fine with the hostel management, without being given suitable and adequate facilities. They are allegedly taking care to ensure that such unpleasant happenings are not leaked out.