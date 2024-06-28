KAUN BANEGA TPCC CHIEF?

Hyderabad : With Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s tenure as PCC chief coming to an end on July 7, top BC senior leaders began pushing for their candidature by visiting New Delhi. The party high command also accelerated the process of nominating the new Chief, after the CM urged the high command to relieve him of the responsibility. Even as the AICC leadership began deliberating with the CM, Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, besides AICC (State in-charge) Deepa Dasmunshi, scores of aspirants have landed in the national capital. Former MP, Madhu Yashki Goud and MLC B Mahesh Kumar Goud called on Sonia Gandhi as part of their efforts to lobby for the top party post in Telangana. Both represent the Backward Caste in accordance with the idea of social justice within the party, as CM represents upper caste, while Deputy CM is from SC community. While another SC leader, former Alampur MLA, S A Sampath Kumar who is also in race is in Delhi and has met Revanth Reddy. The CM earlier during the day informed the media that he asked the High Command to appoint a new president to lead the State Unit, as his term will come to an end. He was appointed three years back on June 27 and he took charge on July 7. “I have requested AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge and AICC general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal to appoint a new PCC president before the completion of my three-year term,” he said.

On Wednesday, Civil Supplies Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy met Sonia Gandhi and reportedly suggested a few names for the TPCC president’s post.