Kaushik Reddy denies attacking Jagtial MLA

Hyderabad: BRS MLA P Kaushik Reddy on Wednesday alleged that it was Jagtial MLA Sanjay who attacked him in the Karimnagar meeting.

Addressing a press conference along with MLA Kalvakuntla Sanjay at Telangana Bhavan, Kaushik Reddy referred to Jagtial MLA as broker and alleged that he got sold for a penny. He alleged that Sanjay attacked him in the Karimnagar district review meeting. "All media channels spread the news that I attacked MLA Sanjay. I organised a press conference today to show the facts in the Karimnagar district review meeting. I questioned in the review meeting that there was no farmer loan waiver in my constituency. While questioning, Congress party public representatives commented on me," said Kaushik Reddy.

The BRS leader said that Sanjay won as an MLA with the kindness of KCR. "He complained to the Speaker to disqualify me. The people of Huzurabad made me win with their hearts. I am not in the nominated post to disqualify me," said Reddy. He said that 28 cases were filed against him for questioning the government on the implementation of the promises made by the Congress party.