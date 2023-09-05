Kavitha asks parties to support Women's Reservation Bill

Hyderabad : BRS MLC Kavitha has written an open letter to the chief leaders of all parties asking them to support the Women's Reservation Bill in the special sessions of the Parliament. She wanted to give priority to the Women's Reservation Bill in these meetings. This letter has been sent to the heads of all 47 political parties including Telangana CM KCR. She said that political differences should be put aside, and the Women's Bill should be dealt with unanimously.

In her letter, Kavitha requested that 33 per cent of the seats in the Lok Sabha and state legislatures be reserved for women. She emphasized the need for women's representation in the legislature. Emphasizing the importance of inclusiveness in democracy, she said that increasing women's representation is not a unique issue.

Kavitha has written a special letter to the presidents of political parties including BJP chief JP Nadda, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, DMK boss MK Stalin, NCP Sharad Pawar, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, YCP chief YS Jagan. In her letter, MLC Kavitha requested to remember the responsibility behind the Women's Reservation Bill. Kavitha has also sent a request to this effect to the I.N.D.I.A alliance.