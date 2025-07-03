Live
- Oppo Reno 14 Series Launching Today in India: Specs, Features, Expected Price and More
- Karnataka Cabinet Renames Bengaluru Rural as Bengaluru North
- Three killed in ghastly road accidents in Sangareddy and Nizamabad
- The Heart of the Game: Behind India’s Push for Glory at the World Transplant Games
- Himachal rain havoc: 34 still missing, rescuers resume search operation
- Intense talks continue to reach interim India-US trade deal ahead of deadline
- SRM, Stellantis collaborate for EV innovation
- KIMS performs rare airway stenting procedure
- Tyre Exports Rise 9% To Rs 25k Cr
- SBI lists RelComm as defaulting entity
Kavitha claims minors employed in factory; seeks govt probe
Hyderabad: Expressing doubts over minors working in the Sigachi factory and that this was the reason why the management was not disclosing the number...
Hyderabad: Expressing doubts over minors working in the Sigachi factory and that this was the reason why the management was not disclosing the number of workers working in the factory, BRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha on Wednesday demanded the government to order an inquiry.
Kavitha made these comments after visiting the victims who were injured in the Sigachi factory blast and were undergoing treatment at Dhruv Hospital at Patancheru. Kavitha said it is not even revealed how many workers were working in the factory at the time of the accident. It seems that there were minors among the workers working in the factory, said Kavitha, and demanded the government to reveal the truth.
Kavitha alleged that this accident happened due to government negligence. The accident in the Sigachi industry was unfortunate. The government should take initiative on safety in industries. A compensation of Rs 1 crore should be given to the families of the deceased. The government should release funds through the green channel to the hospitals treating the victims, she said.