Kavitha claims minors employed in factory; seeks govt probe

Hyderabad: Expressing doubts over minors working in the Sigachi factory and that this was the reason why the management was not disclosing the number of workers working in the factory, BRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha on Wednesday demanded the government to order an inquiry.

Kavitha made these comments after visiting the victims who were injured in the Sigachi factory blast and were undergoing treatment at Dhruv Hospital at Patancheru. Kavitha said it is not even revealed how many workers were working in the factory at the time of the accident. It seems that there were minors among the workers working in the factory, said Kavitha, and demanded the government to reveal the truth.

Kavitha alleged that this accident happened due to government negligence. The accident in the Sigachi industry was unfortunate. The government should take initiative on safety in industries. A compensation of Rs 1 crore should be given to the families of the deceased. The government should release funds through the green channel to the hospitals treating the victims, she said.