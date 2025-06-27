Kavitha demands govt to release white paper on debts

Hyderabad: Accusing that the Rs 2 lakh crore loans procured by the government to fulfill the pre poll promises were used up as commissions, BRS MLC K Kavitha on Thursday demanded the government to release a white paper on the expenditures.

The BRS leader alleged that mobilization advance was given to two agencies and Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy in the Kodangal Lift Irrigation scheme. Addressing a press conference here at her residence, Kavitha referred to Revanth Reddy as the corruption king and said that soon Telangana Jagruthi would publish a book on Revanth Reddy’s corruption and distribute it in the state. She alleged that Revanth Reddy had incurred a debt of Rs 2 lakh crore in just 18 months and given bills to contractors and collected commissions. She questioned what he did with the Rs. 2 lakh crore he incurred without implementing a single new scheme, without increasing pensions, and without giving Rs 2,500 per month to women. She demanded that a white paper be released on the debts incurred. She was furious that Revanth Reddy had degraded Telangana, which was in an A grade rating by repaying loans with discipline during KCR’s rule, to a default state.

Kavitha said that the Revanth Reddy government was not repaying the loans taken from the Rural Electrification Corporation (REC) for irrigation projects in the state on time. She said that the state has been brought to the default stage in the payment of installments. The letter written by REC was the proof of that. She said that she will not say a single word without evidence andwas revealing these things with full evidence.

Referring to the CM’s comments that he was taking loans to repay the loans taken by KCR, Kavitha said that everything he said was a complete lie. She said that the REC letter has made it clear that KCR acted with utmost financial discipline during his time as Chief Minister. He said that the loans taken for projects and other infrastructure were regularly repaid.

Kavitha said that no matter how many projects were built during KCR’s tenure, no mobilization advances were given to a single contractor. When the Congress came to power, the culture of mobilization advances started again.