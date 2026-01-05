Kavitha dubs BRS’Assembly boycott as a ‘serious blooper’

Hyderabad: Telangana Jagruthi president K Kavitha on Sunday alleged that the BRS boycott of the Assembly helped the Congress spread falsehoods and questioned whether the decision to boycott was taken by T Harish Rao personally or by the BRS high command. She warned that abandoning the Assembly debate was a serious political mistake.

Addressing a press conference at Suryapet on Sunday, Kavitha said the recent Assembly session witnessed serious democratic lapses, as the absence of the opposition allowed the ruling Congress government to make false and misleading statements. She said that despite announcing a discussion on Krishna River water sharing, the government failed to hold a comprehensive debate involving all stakeholder States.

Kavitha accused both the Congress government and the BRS leadership of indulging in political drama, stating that the Assembly boycott weakened the opposition’s responsibility to challenge falsehoods and hold the government accountable.

She also raised serious allegations of corruption, land encroachments, infrastructure neglect, illegal sand mining, incomplete irrigation projects, drinking water shortages, pollution of the Krishna River, and misuse of public funds in Suryapet district, and demanded immediate administrative action.

Acknowledging mistakes made during the previous BRS regime, Kavitha said leaders must accept responsibility and correct past errors.

She reiterated that she had resigned from her MLC post on moral grounds and would continue to raise people’s issues fearlessly through Telangana Jagruthi.

Concluding her address, Kavitha said she would continue her district-wise tours, engage directly with the people, and speak out against large-scale corruption irrespective of political consequences, asserting that the future of Telangana must be built on accountability, transparency, and public interest.