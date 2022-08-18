Kavitha flays PM Narendra Modi's comments

Hyderabad: Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) MLC K Kavitha slammed the comments made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his Independence Day speech. Kavitha said that the Centre should focus on eradicating poverty, unemployment and communalism in the country instead of initiating debates.

The TRS leader donated blood at a camp organised at Telangana Bhavan as part of the Swatantra Bharat Vajrotsavalau. Kavitha along with Vajrotsavala Samithi Chairman K Keshava Rao launched the blood donation camp. Swatantra Bharata Vajrotsavalu Committee Chairman K Keshava Rao, Mayor G Vijaya Laxmi, Khairatabad MLA Danam Nagender and others participated in the blood donation camp.