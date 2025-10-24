Kavitha sends missive to CJI, seeks cancellation of Group-1 exam in TG

Telangana Jagruthi leader Kalvakuntla Kavitha on Thursday wrote a letter to Chief Justice of India BR Gavai seeking suomoto intervention and cancellation of the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TGPSC) Group-1 examination process in the state in the wake of violations of the Presidential Orders.

In her letter, Kavitha pointed out that the TGPSC conducted the Group I examination after nearly 10 years of state formation. This recruitment process had already been delayed for years and was cancelled twice in the past, each time causing disappointment and anxiety among the youth.

She said, unfortunately, the hope has now turned into deep disillusionment due to serious procedural lapses and violations of the Presidential Order under Article 371 D of the Constitution of India. Article 371 D is a constitutional safeguard that guarantees fair and equitable opportunities for local candidates.

Kavitha said that the alleged disregard of this constitutional assurance by the TGPSC in the conduct of its Group I recruitment process amounts to a grave constitutional violation and a betrayal of public trust.

This violation is not just a legal lapse but a wound inflicted upon the very spirit of Telangana and the faith of its people in constitutional justice. The people of Telangana have always looked to the Supreme Court of India as the highest guardian of justice and constitutional morality.

“It is with utmost faith in this institution that I humbly request the Supreme Court to undertake suo motu intervention in this matter and order the immediate cancellation of the entire TGPSC Group I examination process.”

She also requested the court direct an independent judicial inquiry into the conduct of the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TGPSC) Group I examination and the associated recruitment process to ensure transparency, accountability and the restoration of public faith in the system.