Kavitha sent for 7 days ED custody

New Delhi: The Rouse Avenue court on Saturday sent BRS MLC K Kavitha to ED custody till March 23 in the Delhi liqour policy scam based on the remand report given by the ED. She would be questioned by ED everyday for about 8 years. She would be permitted to get food from home and time to meet family members will also be given.

During the 7 days of custody she may be questioned along with some of those who turned as approvers. Even Manish Sisodia and Kavitha may be brought face to face and quizzed.

She was arrested in Hyderabad on Friday by ED and was brought to Delhi. On Saturday morning the ED produced her before the ED court.







