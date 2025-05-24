Kavitha’s letter good fodder for family drama on OTT space: Bandi

Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Bandi Sanjay Kumar said that Telangana, once a symbol of movements and self-respect, has become a hotbed for political dramas.

Taking a dig at Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC K Kavitha, he said on Friday that the letter written to the father of a liquor queen, entangled in the Delhi liquor scam, resembles an OTT family drama. If it had been released under “The Arrow Dropped by Congress,” it might have set new records in the OTT space, he alleged.

Both Congress and BRS are lamenting over the BJP’s inability to provide good governance in Telangana. The BJP has consistently opposed hereditary politics, whether it pertains to the Gandhi family or the Kalvakuntla family. It is evident that such family-run parties blame their troubles on the public, instilling unnecessary fears and anxieties, he said.

He stated that individuals who violate the law and engage in corrupt practices face legal consequences. The law will not overlook any wrongdoing in this regard. “The people of Telangana are becoming increasingly aware of the current situation in the state and are largely uninterested in the political dramas played out by family-run parties. The era of family-centric politics in Telangana is coming to an end. The people now seek development and a party that aligns with their hopes and aspirations. That is why every survey indicates that the blooming of the lotus flower is essential. The people of Telangana are eager to break free from the control of family parties and desire transparent governance, waiting to usher in a change in leadership in the state,” he added.

Meanwhile, BJP MP DK Aruna responded to MLC Kavitha’s letter by questioning why Kavitha wrote a letter to her father. Does she not have the opportunity to meet KCR directly, or is a political feud with her brother KTR influenced her decision to write the letter? She also asked whether Kavitha drafted the original letter herself, and if so, how it became public and who leaked it.