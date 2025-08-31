Kavya motivates female students to achieve their goals

Hanumakonda: Warangal MP Dr Kadiyam Kavya said that the country can progress only when women achieve economic development. On Saturday, she attended the ‘Women Empowerment Programme’ organised by Geetanjali Women’s Degree College. Speaking on the occasion, the MP said that students must work hard with determination and dedication to achieve their goals.

She emphasised that nothing is impossible for girls if they set their minds to it. She added that for women to live without depending on anyone, they must become self-reliant. For this, she advised them to make good use of education, skill training, and government schemes. She explained that only then will women achieve financial independence and grow both socially and economically, enabling them to live without depending on others. She encouraged women to excel in all fields and said the state government is introducing several welfare schemes with women’s welfare as its goal.

She also advised women to pay special attention to their health. The MP assured that she would always be at the forefront in addressing and solving any problem faced by women.