KCR all set to roll out poll juggernaut with bus yatra

Hyderabad: The BRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao will kick start his campaign for the Lok Sabha elections undertaking a bus yatra starting from Wednesday from Miryalaguda and Suryapet.

The party has sharpened its campaign strategy with the aim of winning majority Lok Sabha seats in the ensuing elections.

During the bus yatra, KCR will not only take up road shows, but also interact with people wherever he goes. Party leaders said Rao, besides explaining the implementation of development and welfare schemes during the ten years of BRS rule, will highlight non-implementation of promises made by the Congress during the Assembly elections.

Party sources said State politics will focus around KCR's bus yatra. It will stimulate people's thinking. The bus yatra will continue for 17 days, till May 10. The BRS chief had addressed public meetings in Nalgonda, Karimnagar and Chevella after the party’s defeat in the Assembly elections. A bus yatra was also organised in the name of 'Polambata' in the joint districts of Nalgonda, Warangal and Karimnagar.

Party leaders said during the bus yatra KCR will be completely on the field for more than a fortnight. As part of the tour, he will campaign in support of party candidates through road shows in evenings. Keeping in view of the intense summer, he will be meeting farmers, women, youth, Dalits, tribals, minorities and other social groups before 11 am every day.

Rao will leave for Miryalaguda in a special bus from Telangana Bhavan on Wednesday. A convoy of around 100 vehicles is likely to follow him throughout the journey. The plan is being formulated to ensure the road shows are conducted in accordance with the election code. His security, food, accommodation and other facilities for those accompanying him are being planned at micro level. The BRS has decided to take all measures to make the yatra a big success. Party leader Deshpati Srinivas and Rasamai Balkishan have recorded a few songs which will be played during the yatra.