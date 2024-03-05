KCR announces candidates for Lok Sabha elections

The Chief Minister of Telangana and leader of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), K Chandrasekhar Rao, has officially announced the party's candidates for the upcoming parliamentary elections.

In the Karimnagar constituency, B Vinod Kumar will be representing the TRS. In Peddapalli, Koppula Ishwar has been chosen as the candidate. Nama Nageshwar Rao will be contesting from Khammam, while Maloth Kavitha will be contesting in Mahbubabad.

These candidates were selected after thorough discussions with the chief leaders of their respective parliamentary constituencies over the course of two days. The selections were made unanimously and with the aim of representing the best interests of the people in each area.

KCR congratulated the chosen candidates and expressed confidence in their abilities to lead and serve their constituents effectively. As the parliamentary elections draw near, the TRS is gearing up for a competitive and important race to secure seats in the Lok Sabha.