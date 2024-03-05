Live
- MVV Satyanarayana extends financial assistance to kin of deceased in Visakha
- YS Jagan to visit Visakhapatnam today to participate in Vision Visakha conference
- KCR announces candidates for Lok Sabha elections
- CM to dedicate Veligonda project to nation tomorrow
- JSP coordinators told to work for victory of TDP-JSP alliance
- Need to increase agri export stressed
- Gold rate in Vijayawada today slashes, check the rates on 5 March, 2024
- Gold rates in Hyderabad slashes today, check the rates on 05 March, 2024
- Gold rates in Delhi today slashes, check the rates on 05 March, 2024
- TDP-Jana Sena to hold BC Jayaho today, to announce BC declaration
Just In
KCR announces candidates for Lok Sabha elections
The Chief Minister of Telangana and leader of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), K Chandrasekhar Rao, has officially announced the party's...
The Chief Minister of Telangana and leader of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), K Chandrasekhar Rao, has officially announced the party's candidates for the upcoming parliamentary elections.
In the Karimnagar constituency, B Vinod Kumar will be representing the TRS. In Peddapalli, Koppula Ishwar has been chosen as the candidate. Nama Nageshwar Rao will be contesting from Khammam, while Maloth Kavitha will be contesting in Mahbubabad.
These candidates were selected after thorough discussions with the chief leaders of their respective parliamentary constituencies over the course of two days. The selections were made unanimously and with the aim of representing the best interests of the people in each area.
KCR congratulated the chosen candidates and expressed confidence in their abilities to lead and serve their constituents effectively. As the parliamentary elections draw near, the TRS is gearing up for a competitive and important race to secure seats in the Lok Sabha.