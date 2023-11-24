KCR asks minorities to elect govt that works

Maheshwaram/Vikarabad/Zaheerabad/Patancheru: With just five days left for the campaign for the Telangana Assembly elections, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Thursday made a bid to woo the minorities by saying that they should elect a government that works and a candidate who stands by the people. If they vote for the BJP or Congress, they would be the ultimate losers.

Addressing ‘Praja Ashirwada Sabhas’ in the constituencies of Maheshwaram, Vikarabad, Zaheerabad and Patancheru on Thursday, KCR said that if they bring the BRS to power for the third consecutive term his government would set up a special Information Technology Park for the benefit of minority youths.

“All voters including the minorities need to remember that it is not the days of the BRS that are numbered. The countdown for the NDA government at the Centre has begun as it has spoiled the atmosphere in the country and their regime had not benefitted anyone,” the BRS chief said.

“There is no need to fear. Their tenure is only for a few days. They will not be there forever. When people realise, they will kick them out and the country would be happy,” KCR said, cautioning the people that the Congress government would bring back the Patel-Patwari rule in the state.



In the Patancheru meeting, the BRS chief referred to how the state government came to the rescue of the migrant labourers while Modi-led government had ignored them and refused even to run trains to take them to their hometowns. The TS government arranged 170 vehicles and all of them said ‘KCR Zindabad’. The government made it clear that they consider the migrant labourers as partners and not as outsiders.

Showering praises on Maheshwaram candidate P Sabitha Indra Reddy, KCR said as a minister she had done exceptionally well to serve the people of her constituency.

He said the people in the suburban areas like Badangpet, Meerpet, Jalpally got relieved from flooding during monsoon following the initiatives like taking up nala works by Sabita. The two big issues of drinking water and pipelines were taken up at a cost of Rs 670 crore and the credit goes to Sabita. He also said that the education institutions like law college, medical college in Kandukur were the result of her efforts. Even Metro was extended to Kandukur. “She never thinks of herself as a minister. She behaves like an ordinary person doing extraordinary work,” KCR added.