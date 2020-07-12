KCR back in action at Pragathi Bhavan

Hyderabad: After a sort of 15-day hiatus, Chief Minster K Chandrashekar Rao is back in action from Pragathi Bhavan.



Though KCR going to his farm house is not new, this time it had raked up a lot of controversy and opposition even alleged that he was missing from action when Covid-19 cases were increasing rapidly. Soon after corona positive cases were reported in Pragathi Bhavan on June 28, the Chief Minister had left for his farmhouse soon after participating in the birth centenary celebrations of former Prime Minister P V Narasimha Rao.

KCR stayed in the farm house as a precaution to avoid any health-related issues after positive cases were reported in the Pragathi Bhavan which has been sanitized before his arrival. Sources said that the CM was very much healthy and is in regular touch with top officials of the state administration and also reviewed the status of corona spread with Health Minister E Rajendar and Medical officials from time to time.

Sources said that the Chief Minister also took some health tips to improve his body immunity during his stay in the farm house where he also regularly monitored the farming activity in the ongoing kharif season.



He personally monitored the regulated farming with the help of agriculture experts in his farm house.

He also spoke to a few farmers on phone and enquired their readiness in adopting the newly-introduced regulated farming.