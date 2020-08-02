KCR calls Cabinet meet, set to miss date with Apex Council

Hyderabad: Approval of the new Secretariat design, challenges in starting new academic year and row over 'illegal' projects taken up by the AP government would be among the important issues to be taken up in the Cabinet meeting convened by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on August 5. This indicates that he will not attend the Apex Council meeting on the water row.



Containment of Corona pandemic and the necessary measures to strengthen the medical infrastructure required to tackle the pandemic is also included in the agenda. The Cabinet meeting promises to be a lengthy one. In the wake of strong opposition to the demolition of Osmania Hospital, the Chief Minister is likely to propose the renovation of the dilapidated blocks in the Osmania General Hospital.

Sources said that KCR will present the design of the new Secretariat before the Cabinet and get it ratified. He will also seek suggestions from the ministers. The CM had so far held four rounds of meetings with all stakeholders to finalise the new Secretariat design and had suggested some changes. The construction of the Rayalaseema lift irrigation scheme and enhancement of Pothireddypadu head regulator by the AP government will also figure in the Cabinet meeting which is likely to adopt a resolution against the projects and move the same to the Union government to put a brake on AP from taking up the projects until the water sharing dispute is resolved. The TS government has already declared that it will fight against the AP government in the courts if the T state is meted out any injustice.

The Telangana government has also requested the Apex Council to postpone the meeting, scheduled on the same day of the Cabinet meeting. This has, however, come in for criticism from the state BJP, which said that AP was going in for tender finalisation soon and if the Apex Council meeting is held after that it makes no sense. The Cabinet will also review the conduct of common entrance tests for admissions into professional courses and the possibility of the start of new academic year in the corona crisis. The Chief Minister instructed the Finance department to submit a report on the retirement of government employees on attaining the superannuation this year and the vacancies in each department.