Live
- Paripoornananda Swamy Releases Development Plan for Hindupuram in Election Manifesto
- OpenAI Introduces ChatGPT History Storage Option; Details
- CM Jagan urges people Support YSRCP for good governance
- Schools bomb threat: Security beefed up across Delhi
- Cong-Left Front unity in true spirit felt only in Murshidabad District
- Representatives from 10 countries set to get first-hand insight into BJP's election campaign
- ‘Ustaad’ and ‘Polimera 2’ Win Big at Dada Saheb Film Festival
- Soft skills are the key to women’s success at modern workplace
- Study shows premature surgical menopause may raise muscle disorder risk
- Pawan Kalyan's ‘Hari Hara Veera Mallu’ Teaser Release Date Confirmed for May 2nd
Just In
KCR calls on CPI leader Nageswara Rao
Former Chief Minister and BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao paid a visit to CPI Central Committee member and senior leader Puvvada Nageswara Rao at his residence here on Tuesday.
Khammam: Former Chief Minister and BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao paid a visit to CPI Central Committee member and senior leader Puvvada Nageswara Rao at his residence here on Tuesday.
Nageswara Rao, who served as a two-time MLA and MLC in united Andhra Pradesh, engaged in discussions with KCR covering various political developments both at the state and central levels the meeting. This visit coincided with KCR’s second day of his bus yatra, during which he was lodged at the residence of former Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar. After meeting with party leaders and former MLAs of BRS, KCR proceeded to Puvvada Nageswara Rao’s house, where he inquired about Rao’s health and engaged in discussions on political matters.
Following the meeting, KCR resumed his yatra, heading towards Kothagudem.