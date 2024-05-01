KCR calls on CPI leader Nageswara Rao

Khammam: Former Chief Minister and BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao paid a visit to CPI Central Committee member and senior leader Puvvada Nageswara Rao at his residence here on Tuesday.

Nageswara Rao, who served as a two-time MLA and MLC in united Andhra Pradesh, engaged in discussions with KCR covering various political developments both at the state and central levels the meeting. This visit coincided with KCR’s second day of his bus yatra, during which he was lodged at the residence of former Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar. After meeting with party leaders and former MLAs of BRS, KCR proceeded to Puvvada Nageswara Rao’s house, where he inquired about Rao’s health and engaged in discussions on political matters.

Following the meeting, KCR resumed his yatra, heading towards Kothagudem.