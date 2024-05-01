  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

KCR calls on CPI leader Nageswara Rao

Former CM KCR meeting senior CPI leader Puvvada Nageswara Rao at his residence on Tuesday
x

Former CM KCR meeting senior CPI leader Puvvada Nageswara Rao at his residence on Tuesday

Highlights

Former Chief Minister and BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao paid a visit to CPI Central Committee member and senior leader Puvvada Nageswara Rao at his residence here on Tuesday.

Khammam: Former Chief Minister and BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao paid a visit to CPI Central Committee member and senior leader Puvvada Nageswara Rao at his residence here on Tuesday.

Nageswara Rao, who served as a two-time MLA and MLC in united Andhra Pradesh, engaged in discussions with KCR covering various political developments both at the state and central levels the meeting. This visit coincided with KCR’s second day of his bus yatra, during which he was lodged at the residence of former Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar. After meeting with party leaders and former MLAs of BRS, KCR proceeded to Puvvada Nageswara Rao’s house, where he inquired about Rao’s health and engaged in discussions on political matters.

Following the meeting, KCR resumed his yatra, heading towards Kothagudem.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X