KCR calls PM Modi ‘Mafi ke Saudagar’

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Saturday alleged that the Centre was not allowing the Delhi government to function and demanded withdrawal of ordinary. He said that the presently there were darker days than emergency.

KCR said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should withdraw this ordinance like he did in the Farm laws. He said PM Modi was 'Mafi ke Saudagar'.

Kejriwal said as a Chief Minister of Delhi he cannot transfer the health secretary also. After eight years of legal fight people of Delhi got justice but within eight days, the Centre brought ordinance against the judgement.

If a PM says he will change the verdict of Supreme court with the help of an ordinance what is the message he is giving in a democratic country.

Kejriwal said they bring down elected government by breaking the parties or using investigation agencies to terrorise or use the office of the governors to bring down the government.

We are fighting against the dictatorship.

BJP don't have a majority in Rajya Sabha. We are gathering support in the country. If the.ordinance is stopped in Rajya Sabha, the BJP government will fall in 2024.



