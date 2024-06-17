KCR can be called for direct questioning: PPA probe chief

Hyderabad: Stating that the commission was examining the letter written by BRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao, Justice L Narasimha Reddy said on Sunday that if he is not satisfied with the reply, KCR can be called for questioning.

In an informal interaction with reporters, Justice Reddy responded to KCR’s letter. He said the commission was examining the reply by the BRS chief. The legal team would examine issues, and if needed, KCR would be called for questioning. Justice Reddy said KCR had replied to some questions raised by the commission on power purchase with Chhattisgarh and also about the Bhadradri and Yadadri Thermal Power plants.

The commission will have to talk to the expert committee about what KCR has said in the letter. ‘Everyone has the right to express their opinion. We will review the issues raised by KCR. I have disclosed facts before the media; it was natural to have objections,” the Justice said. He said the commission would hear from the BHEL on the facts. The commission would sit and analyse KCR’s letter on Tuesday; based on that, there would be a future course of action.