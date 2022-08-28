KCR castigates Centre's blindness to ryots' plight

Hyderabad: Seeking to blunt BJP's acerbic remarks made during the Warangal public meeting, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Saturday questioned why even after seventy-five years of independence, the rule of the central government is directionless and has failed to satisfy the growing aspirations of its citizens. Addressing a conference with farmers representatives from 25 states, he stressed it was time to look into why "More importantly, the nation's rulers have absolutely failed to solve the issues of farmers, and a discussion on the topic is necessary."

The CM arranged a special screening on the various schemes being implemented by TRS government and showcased irrigation projects before the visiting farmers. He alleged that the Centre was creating hurdles for his government in transforming the state into a Golden Telangana.

He felt the farmers' welfare schemes in Telangana can be easily replicated across the country and for that he mooted national-level farmers Aikya Vedika. The delegation agreed to this suggestion and unanimously passed a resolution, according to a press note from CMO.

The conference criticised the Centre for adopting anti-farmer policies and alleged that because of its lopsided policies, the farmers in the country were suffering a lot. It took up in detail the problems of farmers in the country and discussed possible solutions. Some senior leaders who had participated in the farmers' agitation also expressed their views. It was felt that the farmers were unorganised and hence there was a need to unite them. They praised KCR for allocating two days to discuss the problems of farmers. They said that normally politicians close the issue of farmers in 5 to 10 minutes. They felt that such a conference was first of its kind.

The conference felt that the spirit of 'Jai Jawan Jai Kisan should become a reality.' "There would be problems initially in the fight for justice for farmers but if they stand and work united, it would not be difficult to overcome the problems and hurdles and usher in a new era for agriculture in general and farmers in particular," they felt.