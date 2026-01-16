Trump says US enters new Gaza phase, backs technocratic rule

US President Donald Trump said the United States has officially entered the next phase of its Gaza peace plan, backing a newly appointed Palestinian technocratic administration and calling for full demilitarisation of Hamas, including the surrender of all weapons and the dismantling of tunnel networks.

“As (Special Envoy) Steve Witkoff announced, we have OFFICIALLY entered the next phase of Gaza’s 20-Point Peace Plan,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social, referring to the US Special Envoy for Peace Missions.

Trump said the move follows what he described as record humanitarian gains achieved since the ceasefire. “Since the Ceasefire, my team has helped deliver RECORD LEVELS of Humanitarian Aid to Gaza, reaching Civilians at HISTORIC speed and scale,” he said, adding that even the United Nations had acknowledged the effort as “UNPRECEDENTED.”

“These results have set the stage for this next phase,” the President said.

Trump said Gaza would now be governed during its transition by a Palestinian technocratic administration, the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza, operating with the backing of the US-led Board of Peace, which he chairs.

“As Chairman of the Board of Peace, I am backing a newly appointed Palestinian Technocratic Government, the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza, supported by the Board’s High Representative, to govern Gaza during its transition,” he said. Trump described the Palestinian leaders involved as “unwaveringly committed to a PEACEFUL future.”

The President said the next phase would focus on securing a comprehensive demilitarisation agreement with Hamas, with support from regional partners. “With the support of Egypt, Turkey, and Qatar, we will secure a COMPREHENSIVE Demilitarization Agreement with Hamas, including the surrender of ALL weapons, and the dismantling of EVERY tunnel,” he said.

At the same time, Trump warned Hamas and asked it to comply immediately. “Hamas must IMMEDIATELY honor its commitments, including the return of the final body to Israel, and proceed without delay to full Demilitarization,” he said, adding, “They can do this the easy way, or the hard way.”

Senior US administration officials said on Wednesday that phase two of the plan shifts the focus from ceasefire management to governance, demilitarisation and reconstruction. They said a transitional technocratic administration would replace both Hamas and the Palestinian Authority in Gaza, marking a significant departure from past arrangements.

Officials also said phase one of the plan had delivered historic humanitarian outcomes, including large-scale aid deliveries, vaccination drives and rubble clearance, while maintaining the ceasefire and facilitating the return of hostages.